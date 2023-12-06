On December 6, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the feast of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker. The holiday is known in Bulgaria as Nikulden.

Saint Nicholas is believed to be a patron of the seas, sailors and fishermen. The day is the official holiday of the seaside city of Burgas, the bankers and the merchants.

More than 186,000 Bulgarians bearing the names Nikola, Nikolay, Nina, Nikolina, Nikoleta and others are celebrating their name day.