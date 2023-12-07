GERB-SDS, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) have agreed to end the derogation for Russian oil. At a meeting in Parliament on Thursday, the three formations decided that the sponsors of the two projects being discussed today should withdraw them and submit a joint proposal.

GERB-SDS had proposed that Bulgaria's exemption for Russian oil should end on January 1 2024, while PP-DB had proposed that it should end on March 15. Under the agreement achieved, exports of Russian oil products would be suspended from January 1 and the exemption would be abolished from March 1.

