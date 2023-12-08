Bulgaria's National Assembly has adopted the Bill for Amendment and Supplement to the Constitution at first reading on Friday.

Among the main highlights in it are strengthening the independence of the judiciary through structural reform of the Supreme Judicial Council, reform of the Prosecutor's Office and reform of the institution of caretaker cabinets. Proponents of the bill are PP-DB, GERB-SDS and DPS.

The changes are expected to be finalized by the end of the year.