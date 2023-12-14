Photo: BGNES
It is possible that Bulgaria could be accepted into Schengen by air and land this year, President Rumen Radev said after a meeting with his Albanian colleague Bajram Begaj.
"I expect the Netherlands to announce full support for Bulgaria and Romania for Schengen membership, without restrictions, as soon as possible. When it comes to Austria it is a question of convincing the Austrian society that this is an extremely necessary step," Radev said.