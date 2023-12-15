The Jewish community in Bulgaria marked the 8th day of Hanukkah with the lighting of the 8 candles on the Hanukiah. The first candle was lit by the President Rumen Radev. The second and the third candle were lit by National Assembly President Rosen Zhelyazkov and by Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev.

"Many Jews around the world are going to welcome this day with uncertainty and anxiety. We witnessed unprecedented terrorist attacks against the State of Israel which took many lives. Many more were kidnapped, and their fate is still uncertain. We share the concerns for the fate of all innocent victims,” Radev said.

He added that he sincerely hopes that peace will be attained as soon as possible.