The government approved BGN 79,131,905 for free textbooks and teaching aid for general education subjects for all students in grade 8-12. They will also get free access to the e-schoolbooks. Younger children already get free schoolbooks.

Funding will also be provided for textbooks, teaching aids and access to e-textbooks for mother tongue, religion and choreography for all students in grades 1-12 who study these subjects.

The funding will be available from the 2024/2025 school year.