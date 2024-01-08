Bulgaria and Vietnam wish to develop their relations in the context of intensifying EU-Vietnam cooperation, the EU-ASEAN Strategic Partnership and the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region. That is what Bulgaria's National Assembly Chair Rosen Zhelyazkov said after a plenary meeting between the members of the visiting Bulgarian parliamentary delegation to Vietnam and Vietnamese MPs.

The Bulgarian parliamentary delegation, which is led by Zhelyazkov, is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnam's National Assembly Chairperson Vuong Dinh Hue.

Zhelyazkov stressed that Vietnam has been a trusted friend and important partner of Bulgaria in the dynamically developing region of Southeast Asia for over 70 years. Bulgaria is willing to deepen its political dialogue and cooperation with Vietnam in the fields of economy, investment, connectivity, defence, and rule of law, he added.

Vietnam is a key partner for Bulgaria in the Asia-Pacific region and in the context of providing Official Development Assistance, Zhelyazkov said.