A military L-39 ZA aircraft crashed near the Graf Ignatievo Air Base on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred during the preparation of a planned air show that had to be performed on Saturday. Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov cancelled the event.

It was planned to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria's NATO membership and the 35th anniversary of the MiG-29 aircraft's induction into the Bulgarian Air Force.

Earlier today President Rumen Radev made a demonstration flight from Graf Ignatievo Air Base with an F-16 fighter jet at the invitation of the US Air Force.