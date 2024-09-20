This week, the U.S. Embassy in Sofia hosted the Transnational Border Security Investigations Conference, bringing together top law enforcement officials from Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior, foreign police liaisons, and consular representatives from 16 countries, the Embassy informed.

Organized by the United States’ Diplomatic Security Service with the invaluable support of the Bulgarian General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, the General Directorate Border Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Embassy’s Consular Section, the conference further strengthened international border security collaboration.

Experts from these agencies discussed critical border security issues, including human trafficking, illegal migration, counterfeit travel documents, and visa fraud. The conference underscored the importance of continued international cooperation between U.S., Bulgarian, and international authorities to fortify borders and combat organized crime.

This event marks another step forward in the shared mission to enhance global security and keep our citizens safe. Since November 2022, the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service has provided human trafficking investigations training for more than 500 Bulgarian law enforcement officers across 13 cities from the General Directorate Combating Organized Crime, General Directorate Border Police, and General Directorate National Police.