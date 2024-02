Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov confirmed that a visit of a "huge delegation to the USA" is planned and indicated that it was "quite normal to prepare a trip to the USA, which is the main partner of the country."

"We do not have fixed dates yet," the Denkov said.

On March 6, rotation of prime ministers will take place in Bulgaria and the position of Nikolai Denkov should be taken by Mariya Gabriel.