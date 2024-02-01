Bulgaria's first helicopter for emergency medical assistance by air has arrived in Sofia on Thursday after flying from Italy yesterday.

It is expected that at the end of February, the first emergency aid operations will begin. There are already three certified helipads, and the Civil Aviation Administration is reviewing the paperwork for five more.



According to the contract with the Italian manufacturer, Bulgaria must acquire six helicopters, as the budget for two more has been allocated. Thus, the total number of helicopters under the project will be eight.

Bulgaria is the only country in the EU that does not have emergency medical assistance by helicopter.