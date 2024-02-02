The minimum temperatures in Bulgaria on Friday will be between minus 3 and 2°C, in Sofia - 0°C. The maximum temperatures will range from 4 to 9°C.

It will be cloudy. Cold air will come in with a northwesterly wind. It will rain in places in Central Bulgaria. Snowfall is expected in the mountains, more significant - over Stara Planina. The temperature at 1200 m above sea level will be 1°C and up to minus 6°C at 2000 m.

On Saturday the weather will be partly cloudy, with sunny intervals. In the morning it will be colder, with subzero minimum temperatures. It will warm up during the day.