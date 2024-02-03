"The operation is underway. The Ministry of Defence is supporting the process of providing Ukraine with the armoured personnel carriers (APCs) of the Bulgaria Ministry of Interior." That wrote the Minister of Defence Todor Tagarev in a post on his Facebook page, informing that the armored transport equipment, which Bulgaria decided to send to Ukraine, will be delivered soon.

At the end of 2023, the National Assembly overruled President Rumen Radev's veto on the free provision of APCs to Ukraine and decided to donate 100 machines from the Ministry of Internal Affairs' arsenal. According to the minister, the Ukrainian army cannot launch an attack with this technique, but it would serve them under certain conditions. The APCs were no longer needed to Bulgaria.