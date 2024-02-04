On the occasion of World Cancer Day - February 4, the National Palace of Culture in Sofia is to be lit up in orange between 19:00 and 21:00, the Bulgarian Cancer Scientific Society announced.

The organization is launching a series of 11 virtual dialogues "On Cancer straightforward", in which, with the help of leading experts, pressing issues in the field of cancer care will be discussed and the latest advances will be presented. The videos will be available for everyone to watch on the organization's website and in its profiles on social networks.

According to the data of the National Statistical Institute, 16,301 Bulgarians died of cancer in 2022, and 26,235 were diagnosed with malignant tumors.

Bulgaria is among the countries with the highest death rate from both preventable and treatable diseases, according to the Health Profile of Bulgaria for the year prepared by the European Commission.