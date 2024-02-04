The minimum temperatures in Bulgaria on Sunday will be between 0° and 5°C, in Sofia – about 2°C. The weather will be windy. An yellow code for strong winds has been issued in 14 regions of the country - Sofia District Region, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Russe, Razgrad, Lovech, Gabrovo, Targovishte, Sliven, Plovdiv and Pazardzhik.

Maximum temperatures will vary between 9° and 14°C, in Sofia – around 10°C.

It will be windy in the mountains. The cloudiness will be mostly significant, with light snowfall in isolated places. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 m will be about 5°C, at 2,000 m - minus 2°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be significant. The maximum temperatures will be between 8°C and 12°C, and the sea water - 6-7°C.