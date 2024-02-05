Photo: iStock
The level of incidence of influenza and acute respiratory diseases is decreasing, Hinkov said
No flu epidemic will be declared in Sofia. That was announced by the Health Minister Hristo Hinkov on Monday. He added that the level of incidence of influenza and acute respiratory diseases is decreasing both in the capital and in the country.
In the Sofia region, it is still high, so the Ministry of Education and Science will consider whether to declare a vacation or continue with online education.