We are ready with the main points in a new memorandum that we propose to sign with the farmers. We are waiting for them in order to continue the conversation and finalize the agreement, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced at a briefing at the and of a day of protests that blocked roads across Bulgaria.

According to the PM, the goal is to unblock the process as quickly as possible, allowing the cabinet to support grain producers who have suffered losses.

"Every day that passes in protests and blockades, instead of negotiations delays the moment when those who really need this help can receive it," Denkov pointed out.