"I want new elections in Sofia. Is it right to have elections that are bought? It is not right. The elections were manipulated with flash drives, we know that so far." GERB's leader Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday, calling for an early local vote in the capital.

He accused mayor Vasil Terziev and the first political force in the municipality PP-DB-"Save Sofia" of "impotence" and added that Sofia has been in chaos for months, referring to the impossibility of electing chair of the Municipal Council.