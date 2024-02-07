Bulgaria's parliamentary delegation headed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, which is on an official visit to Kyiv, was evacuated early on Wednesday morning to a bomb shelter because of the Russian missile attacks.

"Sirens sounded and according to protocol we all had to go down to the bomb shelter together. What impressed us were the children who calmly and patiently stood and waited for the air raid to pass. Ukraine does not deserve this fate, Europe does not deserve this fate, therefore the answer must be clear and definite," Zhelyaskov said.

Later he and the three MPs in the delegation met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He thanked Bulgaria for its help and underlined his country would never forget the support.