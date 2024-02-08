He was arrested in Blagoevgrad
One of the best young Bulgarian swimmers Antani Ivanov was detained in the town of Blagoevgrad for possession of cannabis, the Ministry of the Interior announced. Ivanov's friend Boris Panayotov - an athlete and cadet at the Academy of the Ministry of Interior, was also arrested.
During a police check, the two voluntarily handed over 0.4 grams of cannabis.
"We had an intention, but we didn't do it, I'm ready to give a blood sample. It was a childish mistake", he explained and added that together with Boris Panayotov, they were kept in arrest for an hour.