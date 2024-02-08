One of the best young Bulgarian swimmers Antani Ivanov was detained in the town of Blagoevgrad for possession of cannabis, the Ministry of the Interior announced. Ivanov's friend Boris Panayotov - an athlete and cadet at the Academy of the Ministry of Interior, was also arrested.

During a police check, the two voluntarily handed over 0.4 grams of cannabis.

"We had an intention, but we didn't do it, I'm ready to give a blood sample. It was a childish mistake", he explained and added that together with Boris Panayotov, they were kept in arrest for an hour.