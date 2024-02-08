After a three-month delay, the Sofia City Council has elected its chairman. This is Tsvetomir Petrov from PP-DB-Save Sofia. His candidacy was supported by 47 municipal councilors.

"Compromise and permanent political dialogue will be the basis of the work of the Sofia City Council. However compromises that are negative to the city must not be allowed," Petrov underlined.

He was born in 1990 and has a master's degree in management and administration. He worked in the regional administration of Sofia, in the Ministry of Environment and Waters. During the last elections for the European Parliament, he participated in the lists of VMRO. In 2020 he became a member of "We Continue the Change" party.