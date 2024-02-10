“The organizing committee of 26 organizations from the agricultural sector do not support the agreements reached at the meetings between the government and several agrarian organizations. Тhat is why on 13 February the protests for saving Bulgarian agriculture will continue,” reads a declaration by organizations from the agrarian sector, among which United Bulgarian Stock Breeders, Union of Cattle Breeders, National Association of Greenhouse Producers, Association of Agrarian Producers.

The organizations were not invited to yesterday’s meeting with PM Nikolai Denkov, and they say they are against the intentions of “a handful of people from the sector to present, assume commitments or sign an agreement on behalf of and to the detriment of the entire sector”.

The organizing committee continues to raise demands for the resignation of Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev and for an adequate policy in the sector.