Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel has arrived on an official visit to Egypt – the first visit of a Bulgarian Foreign Minister in an arab country in the last 12 years.

The Bulgarian delegation accompanying her includes Defence Minister Todor Tagarev, Minister of Transport Georgi Gvozdeykov, Minister of Economy Bogdan Bogdanov, Energy Minister Rumen Radev and Minister of Innovation and Growth Milena Stoycheva.

Mariya Gabriel held talks with the Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly and with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.