Effective from today, 21 February 2024 Dirk Gerkens has been appointed CEO of NOVA Broadcasting Group, which is part of United Media.

As Board Member and Director for Programming, Production and Advertising Sales at United Media, he looks back to a 25-year long career in the television industry. He succeeds Stefana Zdravkova.

Prior to joining United Media, Dirk Gerkens was CEO of RTL Klub and TV2 in Hungary. Dirk Gerkens has been deeply involved in the integration of Nova Broadcasting Group since it was acquired by United Group in 2020. He previously combined his United Media leadership role successfully with his role as Nova’s CEO from 2021-2022.

Aleksandra Subotić, CEO of United Media: “I am confident that Dirk will secure the successful continuation of our operations at Nova Broadcasting Group as a seasoned media expert with valuable knowledge of Bulgarian market. We thank Stefana for her engagement.”

Stefana Zdravkova was appointed CEO of NOVA Broadcasting Group in 2022. Prior to this, she served as CEO of NetInfo from June 2019 to May 2022.