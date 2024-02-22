In a Facebook post in Bulgarian, French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday thanked Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov for his recent visit to Paris, and his leading role in “this courageous fight for reforms and a pro-European policy for Bulgaria and for Europe”.

On Wednesday, Denkov was on a one-day visit to the French capital where he met with Macron.

“Together, we will continue to move forward for European security and defence, and for our energy sovereignty, especially through nuclear energy,” Macron added.