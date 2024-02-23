The Council of Ministers building will be illuminated in blue and yellow, the colours of the flag of Ukraine, on Saturday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The initiative, launched by Defence Minister Todor Tagarev and supported by Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, will mark the second anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine and the tenth anniversary of the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

This act will aim to encourage Ukrainians to continue their heroic battle and to show them that they are not alone. It is also a call to the Bulgarian people to support the freedom, independence and territorial integrity of other states while opposing the aggression of authoritarian regimes against democratic values, the Council of Ministers said.