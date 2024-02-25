On Saturday evening, people gathered for a peaceful demonstration in front of the President's Administration building in central Sofia to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. The march was entitled "Ukraine: Two Years of Struggle for Life, Freedom and Democracy! Two Years TOGETHER and to the Victory of Ukraine".

The participants carried Bulgarian and Ukrainian flags and displayed placards reading "Glory to the heroes of Ukraine" and "EU NATO Glory to Ukraine". The national anthems of Bulgaria and Ukraine were played at the beginning of the event.

The procession started from the President's Administration building, proceeded to National Assembly Square and temporarily blocked traffic at the Eagles Bridge.

The march was organized by the BOEC civil association, Mati Ukraina Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Bulgaria, and the Ukrainian Vulik Educational and Integration Centre.