Bulgaria is an ally and a reliable friend of Turkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video message during the 11th National Conference of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) here on Saturday, the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency reported.

Erdogan emphasized that he sees the importance of strengthening the Turkish-Bulgarian relations. He thanked the MRF for having invited him to the Conference. He was able to participate only via video link and not in person, as he is occupied with preparing for the upcoming local elections in Turkiye on March 31.