Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) floor leader Delyan Peevski and MRF MP Dzhevdet Chakarov have been elected MRF co-chairmen at national conference of the party in Sofia on Saturday, the MRF press office told BTA.

At the event, the party elected its new Central Council. A resolution and a programme were adopted to outline the party's main priorities and national policies aimed at successful participation in elections.