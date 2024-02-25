Bulgarian Agriculture and Food Minister Kiril Vatev will participate in the upcoming meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council, which will be held on February 26 in Brussels, the Agriculture Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council and the European Commission are expected to provide the Agriculture and Fisheries Council with information on the need for rapid responses to the current crisis situation in the agricultural sector. The Ministers will hold a discussion on the actions to be taken at European and national level to reduce administrative burden on farmers and respond to the challenges they face.