National Assembly Chair Rosen Zhelyazkov goes on an official two-day visit to Albania on Sunday at the invitation of the Speaker of the Parliament of Albania, Lindita Nikolla. During his visit to Albania, Zhelyazkov will meet with Nikolla and with the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj.

An exhibition entitled Diplomacy and Art will be unveiled at the Albanian Parliament on Monday as part of Zhelyazkov's visit. A reception will be organized at the Bulgarian Embassy in Tirana on Monday night on the occasion of March 3, Bulgaria's national holiday.

Zhelyazkov's delegation will be comprised of one MP of each parliamentary group of the 49th National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria.