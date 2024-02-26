Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and a Bulgarian government delegation have arrived in Ukraine on Monday.

In Kyiv, the Prime Minister is accompanied by the Minister of Justice Atanas Slavov, Minister of Energy Rumen Radev, Environment Minister Yulian Popov, Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense Tihomir Stoychev and Stanimir Georgiev, and the Chief of Defense Adm. Emil Eftimov.

Denkov met the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinskyi Palace. Bulgaria’s PM emphasized that the Bulgarian government, alongside the parliamentary majority, remains steadfast in its efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense and stability.