The State Agency for National Security banned two Russian citizens from entering and residing in the territory of the EU Member States for a period of five years. There is information about them that they are part of so-called „illegals“ – deep-cover spies of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.

Vladimir Gorochkin and Tatyana Gorochkina resided in Bulgaria, posing as Bulgarian citizens Denis Rashkov and Diana Rashkova. Their main goal was to obtain Bulgarian identity documents and plausible biographical data, which they were going to later use in carrying out intelligence activities outside the country.