“Bulgaria has never discussed and does not intend to send Bulgarian troops to Ukraine,” said Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in answer to a question in the National Assembly.

“Months ago, in answer to a question by the media, I said that as long as I am prime minister we shall never discuss and there will never be a decision for sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine. This has not changed, it will not change, and any attempts to invent any such topics are not relevant as far as the current Bulgarian government is concerned,” Nikolai Denkov said.

He denied sending troops to Moldova was being considered either, and added this can only take place after a decision by parliament.

Asked by the opposition what exactly was discussed at the conference in Paris, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, Minister of Defence Todor Tagarev said: “The meeting in Paris was a working meeting for exchanging opinion. It was not meant to make decisions, or for signing any documents whatsoever. We cannot uphold a position that is not an approved national position. We firmly and categorically adhere to the national positions.”