The Executive Director of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, Hans Leijtens expressed firm support for the lifting of land border controls for Bulgaria.

Hans Leijtens, who is paying a working visit to Bulgaria, met Minister of Interior Kalin Stoyanov. The two gave high praise to the cooperation between Bulgaria and Frontex, and reached agreement on a three-fold increase in the number of agency officials at the Bulgarian-Turkish border which will contribute to the high-level protection of one of the most sensitive and busy external borders of the EU.

Minister Stoyanov acquainted Hans Leijtens with the organization of border control and the enhanced dialogue with Turkey.