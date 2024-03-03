On March 3, Bulgaria celebrates the 146th anniversary of its liberation from Ottoman rule. Events on the occasion were held across the country.

The roots of Bulgaria's National holiday trace back to the 19th century when the country was under Ottoman domination for nearly five centuries. The struggle for independence was arduous and marked by numerous uprisings and revolutions against Ottoman rule. It was the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-1878 that ultimately led to Bulgaria's liberation.

On March 3rd, 1878, the Treaty of San Stefano was signed, officially ending the Russo-Turkish War and recognizing the independence of Bulgaria. This historic event not only marked the birth of modern Bulgaria but also restored the Bulgarian statehood and paved the way for the establishment of the Third Bulgarian State.