Renowned Bulgarian writer Alek Popov has died, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said Friday. Popov was a corresponding member. He was 58.

Popov wrote novelist, short stories, essays and film scripts, including the novel Mission London which was later made into a hugely successful film.

"He was one of the most original and talented contemporary Bulgarian fiction writers. Until his last breath he was trying to unravel the mysteries of Bulgarian words, digging into the endless tunnels of the native language space and through his works showing and unfolding the rich palette of the Bulgarian art of words", the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said. It also said that was very interested in the development of the Bulgarian language, "its enrichment and its magical ability to catch and express the spirit of the time. "His works did that in an elegant way and aroused in the reader a desire for reflection, for dialogue, and sometimes for polemics," the Academy said.

Popov's books enjoyed an enviable popularity with readers and some were published multiple times, as was the case with his satirical novel Mission London. Other signature works are The Black Box, Mission Turan and Mythology of Transition.

Alek Popov was born in Sofia in 1966. He studied Bulgarian Philology at Sofia University. He is an author of two novels. His first novel, Mission London, was translated to 12 languages and a film based on the book later became the biggest Bulgarian box office hit, outperforming even Avatar at the time it was screened. His short stories have been translated into 11 languages, including English, German, and French, and have been included in multiple anthologies, including Best European Fiction 2011. The English translation of Popov's "Mission London" was published by Istros Books, London in 2014.

The Plovdiv Theatre staged a theatrical adaptation of his novel "Palaveev Sisters: in the Storm of History"

Popov has won many literary awards and titles, including the Helicon Award for new Bulgarian fiction, the Ivan Radoev drama award, the Elias Canetti Award, and the Helicon Flower Award for Best-Selling Book in 2007 and 2013.

President Rumen Radev has put out a message of condolences for Popov's death, where he writes about "the remarkable talent and originality" in the author's works. "Alek Popov remained fully committed to the cause of defending the excellence and significance of Bulgarian literature and culture. I believe that the ideals enshrined in his work will be a shining example for future generations."

Outgoing Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov wrote on the Facebook page of the Council of Ministers that Popov had paved new paths for quality humour in contemporary Bulgarian literature with his talent. He left us his timeless works, which continue to thrill the minds and hearts of his many readers at home and abroad. We will remember him for his vivid pen, his original thought and his strong messages to society.