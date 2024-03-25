Mariya Gabriel has submitted a document to the National Assembly's office that states she will not participate in the parliamentary procedure for the election of Prime Minister and will not propose the structure and composition of the Council of Ministers.

A message from the press center of GERB reads that with the document addressed to the President of the National Assembly and the Parliamentary Group of GERB-SDS, Gabriel has withdrawn from implementation of the exploratory mandate for the formation of a government. Gabriel points out that the lack of agreement during the negotiations renders meaningless the procedure for electing prime minister and the composition of the government.