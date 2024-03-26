Photo: BGNES
The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament
With 226 votes "for", no votes against and one "abstention", Bulgaria's National Assembly decided that the first mandate to form a government with Prime Minister candidate Mariya Gabriel from GERB-SDS ended unsuccessfully. The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.
According to the Constitution, a second exploratory mandate for forming a government is to be handed over. GERB-SDS however said they are not going to participate in "attempts at formig a cabinet within the second or the third mandate".