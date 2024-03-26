With 226 votes "for", no votes against and one "abstention", Bulgaria's National Assembly decided that the first mandate to form a government with Prime Minister candidate Mariya Gabriel from GERB-SDS ended unsuccessfully. The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.

According to the Constitution, a second exploratory mandate for forming a government is to be handed over. GERB-SDS however said they are not going to participate in "attempts at formig a cabinet within the second or the third mandate".