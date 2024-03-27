Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev handed the second cabinet-forming mandate to the second largest parliamentary force – We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB). Its candidate for Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has immediately returned the mandate unfulfilled. He has not proposed to the President the composition and structure of a governement.

On Tuesday the Parliament approved the refusal of GERB-SDS Prime Minister-designate Mariya Gabriel to form a cabinet with the mandate. GERB’s leader Boyko Borissov already stated that they will not participate in attempts to form a government with the second and third mandates.