State-owned supplier Bulgargaz announced that natural gas will cost 2.17% more in April this year compared to its value in March. This means that the company will sell the raw material for 58.84 BGN/MWh (about 30 EUR), excluding excise duty and VAT, to final suppliers and holders of licences for production and transmission of thermal energy.

Тhe price has been confirmed by the State Agency of Energy Regulation.