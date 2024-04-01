At an extraordinary session on Tuesday, Bulgaria's National Assembly will adopt amendments to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Act that will allow the bank's governor and deputy governors, the ombudsman and his deputy, the head and deputy head of the National Audit Office to go on unpaid leave if they are appointed caretaker prime minister.

The urgent motion comes after President Rumen Radev gave Dimitar Glavchev, President of the Bulgarian National Audit Office, a mandate to form a caretaker cabinet.

Meanwhile, Mr. Glavchev announced that he would apply for unpaid leave today. President Rumen Radev gave him until April 6 to present his ministers, who, according to Glavchev, will be equally distanced from all political parties and will be people who are not discredited.