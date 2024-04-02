The President of the National Audit Office Dimitar Glavchev, picked by President Rumen Radev for caretaker prime minister in accordance with the latest amendments to the Constitution, will not be using unpaid leave while occupying this position. His powers as president of the Audit Office will be suspended temporarily. That is written in the amendments to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) bill, voted in parliament on Tuesday. They have been supported by GERB/SDS, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria (PP/DB).

The amendments to the BNB bill stipulate that the governor or deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, the president or vice president of the National Audit Office, the Ombudsman and his/her deputy in order to assume the position of caretaker prime minister, shall temporarily have their powers suspended. The amendments adopted explicitly state that after their dismissal from the office of PM, they will continue the term of office in the position they have been elected to.