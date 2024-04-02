The Ministry of Finance in Bulgaria has revised its inflation predictions for 2024, slashing them by half compared to previous estimates. According to the department's spring macroeconomic forecast, the average annual inflation rate is anticipated to drop to 2.4%, with further deceleration to 2.3% by year-end.

This adjustment marks a significant departure from the autumn forecasts, where expectations were set at 4.8% for average annual inflation and 3.3% by the end of 2024.

Despite the optimistic outlook, Bulgaria faces challenges regarding Eurozone entry criteria, with inflation being the only criterion currently unmet.