Metodi Metodiev, Stefan Belchev and Martin Danovski have been appointed deputy ministers of finance by an order of caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, the government information service said on Wednesday.

In 2015-2018, Metodiev was head of the MoF team at the Permanent Representation of Bulgaria in Brussels. He holds a master's degree in international finance from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. Deputy Minister of Finance in 2023.

Belchev's previous position was Director of the Capital Investment Control Directorate at the MoF. From July 2021 to February 2024, he was Director of the State Financial Inspection Agency. He holds a PhD in Economics with a scientific specialisation in Accounting, Control and Analysis of Business Activity.

From October 2015 to March 2021, Danovski was a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fund Manager of Financial Instruments in Bulgaria EAD. From March 2021 to March 2022, he was the Chairman of the State Agency for Research and Innovation under the Council of Ministers.