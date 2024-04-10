Photo: Archive
That was announced by the caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov
The Day of Valour and of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, May 6, will be observed with a ceremony at Sofia's Monument to the Unknown Soldier, caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov told reporters in Parliament Wednesday. He said there will be no military parade.
The Minister explained that this year Valour Day falls during the Easter holidays and the government has decided to give priority to Easter.
Източник: BTA