No one should be worried, neither the citizens nor the administration. Everything is going as it has been going - flawlessly. This is what the caretaker Foreign Minister Stefan Dimitrov told journalists after the end of the first meeting of the caretaker government, which took place on Thursday.

Minister Dimitrov pointed out that a special press conference will be convened on the topic of the elections at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as has always been the case. He said that there is a working group for the elections in the Foreign Ministry, and everything is on schedule.

Responding to a question whether tensions could be expected around the organization of the elections abroad, Dimitrov said that “there will probably be tensions again because people are involved in this thing, with different experiences, with different views and expectations. Our task is to reduce the tension.”

He added that currently the funds received for the organization of the elections abroad are sufficient.