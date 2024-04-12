"The first and main task of the E-governance Ministry is the certification of conformity of the voting machine. I assure you that we'll make this certification as public and transparent as possible," said caretaker E-governance Minister Valentin Mundrov, who participated in a meeting in Parliament and gave information to the MPs on the preparation of machine voting in the upcoming elections.

"In this regard, I expect that next week at the latest we will publish a call for external experts to participate in the certification. We are also looking into the possibility of inviting representatives of political parties that received more than 1% of the valid votes in the last elections. On this authentication team, I intend to invite experts from other departments, not only from the E-governance Ministry, potentially from the Ministry of Defence and others. In this regard, I assure you that we will do everything possible to conduct the most public and transparent elections possible," Mundrov told lawmakers.

The minister also said that his department will make every effort to ensure that there are no technical problems with video recording and video streaming after the end of polling day.

Valentin Mundrov identified work on e-services for citizens and their improvement as another important task.