The caretaker Prime Minister owes answers to all Bulgarian citizens, Vice President Iliana Iotova said here on Tuesday regarding the proposal to replace the caretaker Foreign Minister Stefan Dimitrov with GERB Deputy Floor Leader Daniel Mitov.

On Monday, caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev proposed to President Rumen Radev that Dimitrov be dismissed. Earlier in the day, GERB leader Boyko Borissov asked for Dimitrov to be replaced, which was later highlighted by other political figures as a sign that the party has control over the caretaker cabinet.

"The honest approach here is for the Prime Minister to come out and answer all your questions, not with a press statement, but with a detailed and thorough press conference so that no doubts remain in us, the Bulgarian citizens," Iotova told journalists.

“It is a very complicated situation, but it is even more complicated for the whole country,” the Vice President added. “This is not about the responsibility of one or another institution, but the responsibility to all Bulgarian citizens and unfortunately, this caretaker cabinet, at least for now, has not passed the test. If it turns out that this is not a caretaker cabinet, i.e. not independent, but partisan, the suspicions will grow,” Iotova said.

She confirmed that she knows Stefan Dimitrov as one of the best Bulgarian diplomats. "He has worked in Germany, currently in Montenegro, very proactive, with very good positions. I don't know what exactly changed Mr Glavchev's view on this issue and why he changed it in a day and a half. I do not have an answer to this question, so I say that he owes these answers to all of us," the Vice President stressed.

Iotova added that President Rumen Radev will decide whether to approve the proposed rotation.