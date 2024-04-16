Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev proposes that Kiril Vatev be replaced as Minister of Agriculture and Food by State Fund Agriculture Executive Director Georgi Tahov, the Government Information Service said on Tuesday afternoon. In his proposal to President Rumen Radev, Glavchev explains that the change is prompted by Vatev's inability to fulfill his professional duties, as a result of which the tension and dissatisfaction in the agrarian sector continue, without achieving the necessary legislative and governance decisions with the financial security needed.

Glavchev gives as an example the aid for farmers for 2024 related to the impact of the war in Ukraine and the yet-to-begin direct payments campaign, which creates serious difficulties in the sector.

Georgi Tahov is Executive Director of State Fund Agriculture. He has a PhD in economics, in the field of finances, monetary circulation, credit, and insurance. He also has Master's degrees in accounting and control from the Dimitar A. Tsenov Academy of Economics in Svishtov, in law from the University of Veliko Tarnovo, and in strategic leadership and management of security and public order from the Academy of the Ministry of Interior. He has specialized in economics and industry management in Germany. He has many years of experience in governance from the National Revenue Agency. Fluent in German and English.

This is the second proposal for changes in the caretaker cabinet's composition since the government of Dimitar Glavchev took office on April 9. Late on Monday, Glavchev proposed that Stefan Dimitrov be replaced as caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs by GERB Deputy Chairman and MP Daniel Mitov.